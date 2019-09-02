Leopard attacks 65-year-old villager; another cub enters forest official’s house

TWO SEPARATE incidents of man-animal conflict with leopards occurred in Dang district on Saturday. In one, the big cat attacked a man in a village after he was rescued from a well and in the other, a cub entered the house of a forest official.

In the first incident, a four-year-old leopard fell into an algae-covered well in Wawanda village, under Ahwa Taluka of Dang on Friday night. On Saturday morning, a team of forest officials reached the spot and rescued the leopard. However, after his rescue, the leopard attacked a 65-year-old villager, Govind Jadav, and left him injured.

“The leopard ventured into the village during a hunt and accidentally fell into the well, since it was covered with algae. We rescued the animal on Saturday morning, using a rope to tie its body. After stepping out of the well, it injured a bystander, after which the animal was subdued and left in the sanctuary,” said an official of the Dang Forest Department.

On the same day, another leopard cub entered the quarters of Dinesh Rabari, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Waghai, Dang.

“Around 8 am, an eight-month-old leopard cub had mistakenly ventured into the official quarters, which is situated adjacent to a road in the jungle area of Waghai. After locking the house, a team caught the cub and left it into the wild,” said Rabari.

According to the last census of 2013-14, Dang has over 25 leopards spread in its two divisions – North and South.