In race against time and a leopard, Gujarat man wrests daughter from jaws of death

Suresh Rathwa barely had a few seconds to respond when he heard his four-year-old’s screams tear through the silence of a hamlet in Chhota Udepur on Wednesday evening. He heard a thud against a metal sheet when his instincts kicked in, and Suresh found himself chasing a leopard that had grabbed his daughter by her neck.

Moments ago, he was trying to warn Dhruvisha against venturing into the dark, and to stay close to him. Rathwa (35), who works as a helper at the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) office, had just returned home, located in Pavi Jetpur taluka’s Nani Rasli area, when his daughter was attacked.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rathwa (35), who works as a helper at the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) office, says: “I had just returned from work and was having a bath in the courtyard… It had turned dark as it was almost 7 pm. Dhruvisha was walking towards me when I warned her not to venture outside. But just as I had finished the sentence, I heard her scream and a loud bang on a metal sheet in the compound. As if I almost knew…I dashed in the direction of the noise. I saw the leopard running towards a nearby farm and chased it…”

Rathwa says the big cat, which had its jaws clamped around his daughter’s neck, lunged in a bid to escape but was stranded due to barbed wire fencing. “When it tried to escape through the adjacent farm, it took a 10-foot leap, but it was not able to escape due to a barbed wire fence… Since I was chasing the leopard, I saw it drop Dhruvisha from its jaws… I ran to pick her up and rescued her… The leopard escaped but came back to find Dhruvisha. Then, it was chased by the villagers…”

The second of Rathwa’s three children—his two sons are aged 6 and 2—Dhruvisha is currently admitted to a hospital in Bodeli taluka to undergo treatment for injuries sustained in the attack. “She has serious injuries on her neck and face… She lost a lot of blood, but doctors say she is out of danger. We have been told she might need cosmetic surgery later,” Rathwa says.

Rathwa adds that although leopards are often sighted in the village periphery, which is located only a few metres away from a forest area, there have been no reports of a big cat attacking domestic animals, leave alone humans, in the village, which has a population of about 1,300. “This is the first such incident. It (the leopard) was hiding in a vegetable field facing our house…crouching in the fully grown brinjal crop. We called the forest department, and a cage was set up… The incident has created panic in the area,” he notes.

Forest officials said that the cage has been set up to rescue a sub-adult leopard and the movement was being tracked to ensure that it does not indulge in another attack as it had returned to “fetch” its prey.