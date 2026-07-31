Leave of all officials cancelled; 24×7 control rooms in each affected district: Gujarat Government

LEAVE of all officials in the 13 rain-affected districts of Gujarat has been cancelled with immediate effect, with one Class I officer deployed round-the-clock for supervision while 24×7 control rooms remain operational in each district, officials said on Thursday.
The decisions were taken in a review meeting on Thursday – in view of heavy rain alert – at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue Department Jayanti Ravi to ensure that the administrative machinery remains fully prepared and alert.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from July 31 to August 2, issuing a high alert for 13 districts – Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Anand, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar and surrounding areas.
During the meeting, held through video-conference, Jayanti Ravi reviewed the prevailing situation and disaster management preparedness with senior officials from all potentially-affected districts.
She directed Collectors and senior officials of Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Anand, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar that leave of all officials in the affected districts be cancelled with immediate effect.
“She also instructed that 24×7 control rooms should remain operational in every district and that one Class – I officer be deployed round the clock for supervision. Officials were directed to immediately deploy NDRF and SDRF teams wherever required for disaster management in low-lying and vulnerable areas. In case of an extremely critical situation, defence forces (Air Force, Army and Navy) have been kept on standby for relief and rescue operations,” a government release said.
Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana added that directions have been issued to immediately remove hazardous hoardings, banners and signboards across the state and secure such locations. The administrative machinery has also been instructed to take all necessary safety measures to prevent any harm to citizens from dilapidated buildings or unsafe structures during strong winds or storm-like conditions.
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At present, the entire government machinery has been placed on ‘Alert Mode’, Makwana said.
Keeping in view the possibility of severe rainfall in the coming days, he also appealed to all citizens of the state “not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.”
Depending on the local rainfall situation, the respective District Collectors would be authorised to take appropriate decisions regarding declaring holidays for schools and anganwadi centres. Officials have been asked to ensure prompt and safe evacuation of citizens from areas vulnerable to flooding and waterlogging to designated relief shelters. These shelters must be equipped with food, safe drinking water and essential medical facilities for the affected citizens, the release added.
Ravi also instructed the District Collectors to regularly share updates with the media so that citizens receive accurate information regarding the rainfall situation and the measures being undertaken by the administration.
IMD ALERT
July 31
13 districts under red alert
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Narmada, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Bhavnagar and Botad.
Orange alert for 7 districts
Gandhinagar, Kheda, Panchmahal and Dahod, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Amreli.
Yellow alert for 14 districts
Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Mahisagar, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Kutch.
Also, Light thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind 30-40 kmph accompanied with light to moderate rain across the state.
August 1
Red alert for 4 districts
Ahmedabad and Anand, Surendranagar and Rajkot.
Orange alert for 12 districts
Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Bharuch; Bhavnagar, Morbi, Botad and Kutch.
Yellow alert for 13 districts
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Kheda, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Dwarka, Gir Somnath
August 2
Yellow alert for Heavy rains in Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Morbi and Kutch.