Leave of all officials cancelled; 24×7 control rooms in each affected district: Gujarat Government

Ravi also instructed the District Collectors to regularly share updates with the media so that citizens receive accurate information regarding the rainfall situation and the measures being undertaken by the administration.

LEAVE of all officials in the 13 rain-affected districts of Gujarat has been cancelled with immediate effect, with one Class I officer deployed round-the-clock for supervision while 24×7 control rooms remain operational in each district, officials said on Thursday.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting on Thursday – in view of heavy rain alert – at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue Department Jayanti Ravi to ensure that the administrative machinery remains fully prepared and alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from July 31 to August 2, issuing a high alert for 13 districts – Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Anand, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar and surrounding areas.