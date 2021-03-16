Learning loss survey rolled out in state, to assess effectiveness of online studies

Students from class 6 to 8 took the exam at their school, while students from class 3 to 5 wrote the same under the supervision of their parents.(Representational)

Based on a ‘learning loss’ survey, launched for state primary school students Monday, the Gujarat education department will assess the effectiveness of online education and the possibility of a blended learning that can be outlined in the near future.

In addition, the outcome of the students post online education for nearly the entire academic session will be used to determine what remedial action is needed at the school level as well as at the state or district levels.

In a statement, director of primary education M I Joshi stated the diagnostic test, launched across the state under the learning loss survey, is not an examination. Marks obtained by students in the diagnostic test will not be added to their final score. The test, he said, is basically to evaluate what students were able to learn online and what things were difficult to learn due to lack of real classroom education.

While schools were closed almost all year round due to Covid-19, various efforts were made by the education department to enable students to study at home. Through the test, a state-wide survey is being conducted to find out what, how, and how much the students have learned while staying at home. The diagnostic test of the students of class 3 to 8 started from Monday in all the primary schools of all the 33 districts of the state. Students from class 6 to 8 took the exam at their school, while students from class 3 to 5 wrote the same under the supervision of their parents.

“It is insisted that the test be conducted with complete neutrality everywhere. The parents of the students, who are taking the test at home, are also expected to write the answers to the questions through self-effort,” Joshi said.