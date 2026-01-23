If an learned person cannot understand suffering of others, education is meaningless: Gujarat Governor

If an educated person cannot understand the suffering of others, then such an education is meaningless, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said, adding that “a truly educated person is one who has moral values”.

Devvrat was speaking at the 15th convocation of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) here on Thursday.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, the Governor said, “Despite the material resources available to the world, there is a lack of mental peace today. If a person who is considered educated cannot understand the suffering of others as his own, then that education is like a stone. A truly educated person is one who is sensitive to the issues of others and has moral values.”

The GTU organised its 15th annual convocation around the central theme of “Swadeshi”, reflecting India’s resolve for intellectual self-reliance, indigenous innovation and socially-responsible education.

Governor Devvrat, referring to the theme of the convocation ceremony, said, “Today, when our children go abroad to study, we feel proud, but we should also remember that the land of India has taught the world about culture and character. There was a time when people from all over the world used to come here to gain material and spiritual knowledge.”

Speaking about the country’s development journey in the last decade, the Governor said that eleven years ago, our country was ranked 11th in the world economically, but today, due to the leadership and firm determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fourth largest economy in the world and is now rapidly moving towards becoming the third largest economy.

“Guided by the core principle of Swadeshi, India’s youth will be able to keep the nation continuously at the forefront of the world. A self-reliant India is beneficial for both the world and the country. Swadeshi means respect for our language, attire, culture, and for the nation itself. History is witness that we have never sent armies to conquer other people’s lands, but have sent gurus to win the hearts of people through knowledge,” he said, while emphasising on the need to abandon the mentality of slavery and taking pride in our culture, language and dress.

Referring to the youth power and knowledge power of the country, he said, “Today even in countries like America, only Indian talent is working.” He asked the students to use their powers for the upliftment of the country.

Describing technology as the main medium of social change, Ashish Chauhan, managing director and CEO of National Stock Exchange and Chancellor of Allahabad University, said that it is India’s time now. “Success comes not only from advanced systems, but from human capabilities based on transparency, discipline and ethics,” he said.

The theme “Swadeshi” emerged as the philosophical core of the convocation. It was articulated as a call to integrate Indian knowledge systems, indigenous technological solutions, ethical leadership and community-oriented innovation into modern education, GTU V-C Prof Rajul Gajjar said.

In the convocation, 36,935 students formally awarded degrees and diplomas. These included 25,021 degree holders, 11,858 diploma recipients, and 56 post-graduate diploma awardees and 70 doctoral degree awardees.

Special guests from school

As a special initiative, GTU invited school students to experience the convocation ceremony firsthand. Forty students from Class V to VII of Ananda Global School, Vejalpur, accompanied by two faculty members, attended the convocation. For the young students, witnessing the academic rituals, medal distribution and addresses by dignitaries proved to be a motivating exposure to higher education. The students and teachers shared that the experience ignited aspirations for higher studies and long-term academic goals.

Discipline-wise distribution of degree

Engineering: 16,406 students

Management: 3,539 students

Pharmacy: 4,032 students

Computer Applications: 885 students

Applied Sciences: 118 students

Architecture: 41 students

Gold Medals, Merit

147 Gold Medals were awarded during the convocation