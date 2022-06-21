LDCE 75th foundation day: Gujarat CM Patel announces Rs 10 crore, approval for 2 new branches

On the 75th foundation day of Lalbhai Dalpatbhai College of Engineering (LDCE) on Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the government will release Rs 10 crore as grant to the institute along with approval for two new branches at the oldest engineering institute in Ahmedabad.

The two new courses announced by the state government include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Robotics and Automation.

As a part of three-day platinum jubilee celebrations launched by the institute Sunday, a ‘centennial vision’, a vision of the college for the next 25 years, was launched by the faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Targeting a collection of Rs 75 crore for implementation of the centennial vision goals, that include academic excellence in current and emerging technologies, infrastructure and support system for high quality teaching, learning and innovation, campus with global standards and industry-alumni engagement, the alumni association sought contributions from LDCE alumni.

Assuring all support to the institute and start-ups the CM said that the state government is committed to providing all kinds of help under the schemes that encourage youth and called upon the society to take maximum advantage of the start-up scheme.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that the education department under the leadership of CM Patel has announced Rs 10 crore grant that was lapsed but has been revived and it has been decided to release it to the college.

Sanjay Lalbhai, from the Lalbhai family, said that Kasturbhai Lalbhai and Sarabhai family have put Ahmedabad on the world map by starting numerous educational institutions in Ahmedabad.

He added that today there are CEOs of our country among the world famous companies which is a matter of pride, and all this has become possible only due to good education.

‘LDCE Connect’ mobile app for alumni was also launched on Monday to connect and bring all alumni across on one platform to ensure real time updates and access of all college related information, including alumni directory.

While alumni members of LDCE committed to raise a fund of Rs 75 crore for the institute Sanjay Lalbhai, the grandson of Late Kasturbhai Lalbhai who donated the land and the building of LD Engineering College also committed Rs 1 crore.

LDCE was established in June 1948 with a donation of Rs 25 lakh and 31.2 hectare of land by the textile magnate Sheth Kasturbhai Lalbhai.