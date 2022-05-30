Lays foundation stone for Naranpura sports complex

Laying the foundation stone for an international-standard sports complex in Naranpura of Ahmedabad Sunday, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said India’s next Olympics gold medallist will emerge from Naranpura sports complex.

“With Sardar Patel Sports Complex and Naranpura Sports Complex and three more upcoming sports complexes, Ahmedabad has started preparing for the Olympics. I am confident that the next gold medallists of India will train and emerge from here,” said Shah.

Spread across 18 acres, Naranpura Sports Complex will be built at the cost of Rs 631.77 crore. It will host a total of 18 sports and have an indoor sports arena, community sports arena and an aquatic stadium. Shah announced a stipulated time of 30 months before the sports complex is ready for inauguration.

“I was born in Naranpura and remember how I played cricket and kabaddi here. The Naranpura public ground was reserved for a sports complex but nothing happened . In 2019, I told Modi Saheb to grant Rs 500 crore for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and promised him that every Ahmedabad youth will actively play sports,” said Shah.