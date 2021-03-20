Lawyer’s murder: 3 accused sent to 12 days’ police custody

SP (Rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said on Friday that the victim's body was found near labour chowk on Thursday morning following which the police parties had started the investigation to identify the man.

THE THREE persons accused of stabbing Jamnagar advocate Kirit Joshi to death at the behest of gangster Jayesh Ranpariya were sent to police custody for 12 days after they were produced in a local court in Jamnagar on Friday.

Krunal Desai, deputy superintendent of police (Jamnagar rural), produced the three accused—Dilip Thakkar, his brother Hardik, and Jayant Gadhvi—in the court of additional senior civil judge NN Pathar in Jamnagar on Friday evening. “We sought their remand for 14 days, drawing the court’s attention to the fact that the trio had remained on the run for a long time after stabbing Joshi to death and their physical custody was needed to gather evidence. The court granted our plea and send them to police custody for 12 days,” Anil Desai, the former Rajkot Bar Association president who has been appointed special public prosecutor in the Kirit Joshi murder case, told The Indian Express.

Desai argued in the court that Ranpariya alias Jayesh Patel had come in contact with Dilip while he was lodged in Sabarmati jail in connection with the Eva Park landgrabbing case and the latter in connection with a murder in Bapungar area of Ahmedabd. The prosecution argued that while in Jail, Ranpariya hatched a conspiracy to have Joshi murdered and gave Dilip Rs3 crore contract for it since Joshi, as lawyer representing builder Vinodchandra Mehta in the Eva Park land grabbing case, had given a tough legal fight resulting in Ranpariya failing to get bail for a long time.

The prosecution submitted that the three accused, who are residents of Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad had initially fled to Rajasthan after stabbing Joshi to death on April 28 in Jamnagar, and had eventually escaped abroad. They had sought refuse in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, Senegal etc before returning to India and seeking refuge in Kolkata from where they were nabbed by a team of the Local Crime Branch of Jamnagar district police on Sunday.