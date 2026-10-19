Locked in Sabarmati: Why no state police can move Lawrence Bishnoi out of Gujarat jail

Despite major developments—including a United States indictment under ‘Operation Hardball’ linking him to the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing and his gang claiming responsibility for the recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff—gangster Lawrence Bishnoi remains strictly confined inside Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) renewed his movement restriction order in August 2026.

Bishnoi, 33, was transferred to Sabarmati Central Jail on May 10, 2023, and has now spent nearly three and a half years in its high-security area, which also houses terror accused and blast convicts. Under the MHA’s fourth consecutive order, he cannot be removed from the prison premises, and all court appearances must occur via video conferencing.

Custody restrictions, interrogation rules

The restriction order prevents any police force or investigative agency from taking Bishnoi out of Sabarmati prison or taking physical custody of him. All inquiries or interrogations by state police or national agencies must take place inside the jail.

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Over the past year, no state police or agency has received permission to interrogate him in custody. The Mumbai Crime Branch previously attempted to seek permission following the October 12, 2024, murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, but was unsuccessful. Any agency seeking to question him must obtain special trial court approval or ask the Centre to temporarily lift the restriction order. Bishnoi’s outside interactions remain limited to meetings with his lawyers regarding his various pending cases.

Tihar to Sabarmati jail

Bishnoi was initially moved from Delhi’s Tihar Jail after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested him in April 2023 over a September 2022 seizure of 38.994 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 194.97 crore, off the Kutch coast. After his police remand, authorities sent him to Sabarmati Central Jail on May 10, 2023.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case in August 2023. Shortly after, the MHA issued its first restriction order under Section 268 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), preventing his transfer from prison. On October 19, 2023, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against him in an Ahmedabad court under the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Information Technology Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

When the initial CrPC order expired in August 2024, the MHA issued a new restriction order under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following the rollout of new criminal laws.

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Section 303 of the BNSS empowers the government to direct that specified prisoners shall not be removed from jail, overriding standard transfer orders. The MHA subsequently renewed this restriction order in August 2025 and again in August 2026, keeping Bishnoi locked inside Sabarmati Central Jail.