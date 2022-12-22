scorecardresearch
Law student is Ahmedabad topper, 25 from city score above 99 percentile in CAT

Over 25 students from Ahmedabad scored above 99 percentile including Yatharth Vakil from Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITG) with 99.91 percentile and Wasim Tamboli with 99.64 percentile.   

Expecting interview calls from Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), Jeet says he is eligible for admission under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. His father Nishitbhai works at the marketing yard in Rajkot.

Pratham Shah, a final year law student of GLS University, scored 99.99 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Son of a lawyer, Pratham aspires to get a seat in Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) or Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) and excel in combination of law with management.

Meanwhile, Jeet Davda, 21, a final year engineering student from Rajkot,scored 99.58 percentile in CAT.

A Gujarati medium student, Jeet says he was concerned about his English while preparing for the exams.

“As I was not used to reading English I worked on my English reading skills. I made it a point to read for two hours daily. Initially, it was very tough but gradually I picked up,” Jeet says.

Jeet is a final year B Tech student at Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).

“My college helped me practicing speaking the language, he says. He had started preparing for Cat more than a year back,”  he adds.

The first to be a management professional in his family, Jeet’s younger sister is in Class 9 wile his mother is a homemaker.

