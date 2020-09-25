Last Tamil school closed in Ahmedabad; TN CM urges Rupani to intervene

Palaniswami in a letter addressed to Rupani even offered to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area. (File)

Reacting to the Gujarat education department’s decision of closing down the only Tamil medium secondary and higher secondary school in Ahmedabad run by a private trust in the wake of not meeting the criteria of minimum number of students, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani asking him to intervene in the issue.

Palaniswami in a letter addressed to Rupani even offered to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area.

“I am distressed to know that the school which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to mainly migrant labourers at Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been closed suddenly, citing low attendance. These Tamil children are now left without any choice to continue their education,” the letter stated.

The Indian Express had reported on August 23 about the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School board merging the last two remaining Tamil schools in Sabarmati area, into one, and closing down language medium schools from eight medium to four.

“We are not getting students in secondary and higher secondary classes as the Tamil medium primary schools are slowly being closed down. At present, only one Tamil medium municipal school is being run in the city,” said Dr Shanmuganandham managing trustee of five decade old Ahmedabad Tamil Welfare Education Trust.

The enrollment of the school in last five years is 84, 66, 59, 52 and 31. The classes have been closed down but the recognition is still valid.

Parents and children have been carrying silent protests on the school campus against the closure order.

Over the years, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board has closed down its Tamil medium schools. This year, the last two Tamil medium schools have been merged into one in Sabarmati and nearly 30 students shifted to Sabarmati Tamil School number 2 where the total student strength is less than 60.

“..Tamils have contributed and are contributing towards the development of Gujarat. The future of Tamil linguistic in Gujarat needs to be protected. Hence, i request you to intervene in this matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tamil medium school. Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad,” Palaniswami wrote.

As per education department officials, two orders were issued this year to close down the school as the number of students was below the minimum criteria of 36.

“We had requested the education department to provide us some time as due to Covid-19 all transport services were closed and the Tamil migrants could not return to Ahmedabad,” the managing trustee said.

The education department has offered to transfer the 31 students to other English medium grant-in-aid school. However, the school management claims that the students will not be able to cope in English medium with a different syllabus.

