Last few days of Bimal Patel’s term as director of GNLU mired in controversy

TWO days before his term ends, director of Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) Bimal Patel got into a controversy over the resignations of three members of the Gujarat Maritime University that he appointed. Patel was also in-charge director of GMU.

Registrar of GMU Sharad Daran on July 14 issued a strongly-worded “unusual advisory” to Patel. It states that Patel as outgoing director of GNLU must “refrain from taking any decision pertaining to Gujarat Maritime University” without consulting its President/Provost.

The directive starts with, “The emails dated 13th July, 2019 sent by you has been brought to the notice of Shri Mukesh Kumar, IAS, Provost, Gujarat Maritime University.”

The directive pertains to the resignation on July 13 of three faculty and administrative employees of GNLU, appointed on deputation to GMU by Bimal Patel himself, three months ago.

In one instance, while the resignation was sent at 1.38 pm it is was accepted at 2.14 pm, in less than an hour, on a non-working day, which has raised eyebrows.

Bimal Patel, whose term ends on July 15, was to hand over the reins to his successor Dr Sanjeevi Santhakumar Monday. However, the new director was given charge only in the evening, and will assume office Tuesday.

Sources said Patel will assume charge as Officer on Special Duty at Raksha Shakti University at Lavad, Gandhinagar district “till the time he is appointed Director General of the university”.