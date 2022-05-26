L&T eyes turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore by 2026

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is looking to achieve a turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore by 2026, said CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan Wednesday.

The company is also looking to invest heavily in hydrogen production and Information Technology sectors. “(In the) next four years, we want to double our turnover, which is about Rs 1,60,000 crore this year. By 2026, it will be nearly Rs 4 lakh crore. We are positive and gung-ho about it,” Subrahmanyan said while speaking about the growth trajectory of his company during an interactive session held at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Wednesday.

“We are looking at hydrogen because we believe that would be the future of energy in India,” he said, adding that India spends about USD 180-200 billion buying fossil fuel every year and as the economy grows, the number of vehicles is bound to grow alongside, thereby increasing the country’s dependence on fossil fuel.

Subrahmanyan said L&T would be investing nearly Rs 40,000 crore in the next three to four years.

“We are going to invest in hydrogen. We will invest in electrolysers, grid batteries, hydrogen plants and that will be a big investment that L&T does. We will be investing in certain other technological matters… We have started a high-end engineering education programme. These are the kinds of businesses that will see more investments for us. All this will be about Rs 15,000-20,000 crore of investments in the next three to four years,” said the official from L&T.