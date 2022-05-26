scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

L&T eyes turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore by 2026

Larsen & Toubro Ltd is also looking to invest heavily in hydrogen production and Information Technology sectors.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 26, 2022 4:59:12 am
L&T eyes turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore by 2026CEO and MD Subrahmanyan said L&T would be investing nearly Rs 40,000 crore in the next three to four years.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is looking to achieve a turnover of Rs 4 lakh crore by 2026, said CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan Wednesday.

The company is also looking to invest heavily in hydrogen production and Information Technology sectors. “(In the) next four years, we want to double our turnover, which is about Rs 1,60,000 crore this year. By 2026, it will be nearly Rs 4 lakh crore. We are positive and gung-ho about it,” Subrahmanyan said while speaking about the growth trajectory of his company during an interactive session held at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Wednesday.

“We are looking at hydrogen because we believe that would be the future of energy in India,” he said, adding that India spends about USD 180-200 billion buying fossil fuel every year and as the economy grows, the number of vehicles is bound to grow alongside, thereby increasing the country’s dependence on fossil fuel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Subrahmanyan said L&T would be investing nearly Rs 40,000 crore in the next three to four years.

More from Ahmedabad

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Calling The ShotsPremium
Delhi Confidential: Calling The Shots
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...Premium
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...
More Premium Stories >>

“We are going to invest in hydrogen. We will invest in electrolysers, grid batteries, hydrogen plants and that will be a big investment that L&T does. We will be investing in certain other technological matters… We have started a high-end engineering education programme. These are the kinds of businesses that will see more investments for us. All this will be about Rs 15,000-20,000 crore of investments in the next three to four years,” said the official from L&T.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement