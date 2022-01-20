L&T dispatches ‘world’s largest coke drums’ made in Surat for refinery project in Mexico

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) dispatched six of the “world’s largest Coke Drums” manufactured at ‘Heavy Engineering Complex’ at Hazira near Surat and weighing 658 tonnes each, for a refinery project in Mexico, stated an official release from the company on Thursday.

These coke drums were dispatched by the Heavy Engineering Arm of L&T and were ordered by PTI Infraestructura de Desarrollo, (PTI-ID), a subsidiary of the Mexico’s state-owned oil company PEMEX (Petróleos Mexicanos), and form a part of a Delayed Coking Unit in the PEMEX Dos Bocas Refinery Project, which will convert the residue from the combined distillation plant into higher-value products.

These units were manufactured during Covid-19 pandemic, the company stated.

Anil V Parab, Member – L&T Executive Committee, Senior VP & Head Heavy Engineering said, “We thank PTI-ID for reposing faith in L&T for supplying world’s largest Coke Drums for such a prestigious project. It’s heartening to have lived up to the expectations of our client and delivering Coke Drums on-time.”

“With this achievement, we surpass our own benchmark of supplying similar heavy Coke Drums for a client in the USA,” he added.