Largest limestone mine to be auctioned in Gujarat

The largest limestone mine in Gujarat, with estimated reserves worth Rs 17,700 crore, will soon be put up for auction in the state.

Located in Devbhoomi Dwarka, the mine is spread over an area of 1,425 hectares, which is almost 10 per cent of the total area covered by limestone mines in the state.

“The tenders for this mine will go live from midnight on Thursday. This will be biggest limestone mine ever to be auctioned in the state. It contains about 476 metric tonne of estimated resources which is more than 1.5 times the resources needed to set up a cement plant,” Roopwant Singh, Commissioner of Geology and Mining department, Government of Gujarat told The Indian Express.

Of the 7,800 mining leases in Gujarat, 477 are for major minerals like Limestone, Lignite and Bauxite that account for 45 percent of the annual revenues the state gets from the mining sector.

Gujarat currently operates 309 limestone mining leases that cover a cumulative area of approximately 14,500 hectares. Limestone is one of the 38 major minerals produced here.

Gujarat accounts for more than eight per cent of the limestone produced in the country.

The mine which has reserves to last for 50 years is located in Bhatvadiya block of Devbhoomi Dwarka district. “It largely consists of cement-grade limestone. The total value of the estimated resources of the mine is Rs 17,700 crore,” Singh added.

The mine has about 148 metric tonne of cement grade limestone, 328 metric tonne of marl (a sedimentary rock or soil consisting of clay and lime) and small quantities of chemical grade limestone. Currently, Porbandar has the highest number of limestone mining leases (116), followed by 85 limestone leases in Gir Somnath district.

Last year, the government had e-auctioned three limestone mines in Kutch having total reserves of 751 million tonne to Adani Cementation Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd.

