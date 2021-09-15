Large scale changes made in Gujarat’s CMO after new CM takes charge

Days after Bhupendra Patel was sworn in, the Gujarat government has brought in four IAS officers to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), including a new Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Pankaj Joshi, a 1989 batch officer, will replace Manoj Das as Additional Chief Secretary. To assist Joshi, the government-appointed 2003-batch IAS officer Avantika Singh as the new secretary to the chief minister, replacing Ashwini Kumar.

The government also appointed Dr MD Modia, the collector of Bharuch, as Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister. KN Shah, who previously held this post, has been transferred out. Similarly, the deputy municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, NN Dave, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister, replacing DH Shah.

The government is yet to announce postings for officials who have been transferred out of the CMO.