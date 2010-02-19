Large number of school students either obese or underweight: survey

A Recent survey conducted jointly by Ahmedabad-based L M Pharmacy College and the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) in some of the leading schools of Ahmedabad city has shown that a large number of students of these schools are either underweight or obese.

According to the survey which was done on 5,664 students of five private schools revealed that 11.1 per cent boys and 8.6 per cent girls were underweight while 17.2 per cent of boys and 10.8 per cent girl students of these schools were obese.

The survey also found that underweight and obese students were frequent visitors of restaurants and fond of chocolates. The survey was conducted on 12 to 18-year- old students.

Snehal Patel,a member of the survey team,said,We surveyed students of Maharaja Agrasen Vidyalaya,Anjuman School,Shakti School,Delhi Public School and Gyanda Girls High School. These students belong to high and middle income group.

The survey findings suggest that 96 per cent of the underweight students are vegetarian. Of them,77 per cent boys and 66.7 per cent girls visit restaurants,46.9 per cent boys and 45.9 per cent girls eat junk food while 43.9 per cent boys and 44.4 per cent girls eat chocolates.

In case of obese and overweight students,around 99 per cent boys and 95.2 per cent girls are vegetarian. Nearly 90 per cent of them visit restaurants,around 63 per cent eat junk food and nearly 44 per cent eat chocolates.

The study is sent for publication in the Journal of Association of Physicians of India.

The survey also found family history of diabetes in case of 35 per cent obese boys and 23 per cent obese girls. In case of underweight students,the family history of diabetes was found in 18.8 per cent such students.

Commenting on the survey,Dr Banshi Saboo,the organising secretary of the RSSDI,said: Other than genetic problems,the life-style has also become a major concern. So,we also included survey on several eating habits and sleep factors. We also conducted several intervention programmes for the students with the help of city-based psychologists,psychiatrists and diabetologists.

