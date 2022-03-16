Land ownership: Applications by tribals face high rejection, says workers’ union

Citing high rejection rate for forest land ownership certificates submitted by tribals, MGNREGA Workers Union and Eklavya Sangathan Tuesday pressed for effective implementation of Forest Rights Act, 2006 and MGNREG Act, 2005 in Gujarat adhering to the existing provisions. The workers’ union also claimed that Gujarat refuses to grant land entitlement certificates to tribals and their communities who have lived there for decades.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad Tuesday, MGNREGA Workers Union president Professor Hemantkumar Shah highlighted that Gujarat, where tribals account for around 16 per cent of the population, has seen over 1.90 lakh claims for ‘sanad’, or land entitlement, by forest dwellers from 3,199 villages across 12 districts to obtain land ownership certificates. The claims include those filed individually (1.82 lakh) and collectively (7,182).

However, the state government has approved only 80,540 individual claims and 4,599 community claims. This, Shah said, shows that the state has rejected about 56 per cent of the claims it received; thus, refusing to grant land entitlement certificates to the tribals and their communities who have lived there for decades.

Even among the accepted claims, it was pointed out that the tribal farmers have been given far less land than their claims. For instance, for a claim of 5-10 acres of land, the state has approved only 5-7 gunthas (around 0.1 acre); thus, denying the ownership of the land that the tribal farmers cultivate.

Shah further claimed that the only evidence accepted by the state for land ownership in such cases is receipts of fines imposed on tribal farmers by government officials but not other identity proofs such as Aadhaar card, voters ID card or electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Tribal Development Department Secretary S Murali Krishna refused to comment on the issue stating he has not come across the issues raised by the union.

Further, Shah and the workers’ union general secretary Paulomee Mistry also alleged that the purpose of “gainful employment”, as envisaged under MGNREGA, was not being fulfilled due to “widespread corruption” and a delay in payment of wages by several months when the act stipulates payments within 15 days. Hence, it “discourages people to seek employment under MGNREGA”, the union stated.

They highlighted that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw a reverse exodus of migrant workers to their native villages, the annual average man-day employment in Gujarat was only 43 during the financial year 2020-21—much less than the 100 days a person is entitled to under the act.

“We are not demanding anything extraordinary. We are only demanding that the law be effectively implemented,” said Shah and Mistry.

It was also pointed out that notwithstanding the act, which mandates that the wages under MGNREGA must be equal to the minimum wage for farm labour, the same is not being followed. The wages for MGNREGA has been fixed at Rs 229 against a minimum wage of Rs 324 for farm labour.