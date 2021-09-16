Land for bullet train project: VMC seeks standing panel nod

The Land Estate department of the Vadodara Municipal Corp-oration (VMC) has sought the approval of the Standing Committee to initiate the process of handing over land in its jurisdiction to the National High Speed Rail Corpor-ation Limited (NHSRCL) for the upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor, popularly called the bullet train project.

The proposal before the Standing Committee also states that the VMC is expecting a compensation of Rs 167 crore from NHSRCL at double the existing revenue value of the lands — a total measurement of 14.63 lakh square metres — along with an incremental distribution charge.

The High Speed Rail corridor will pass through Vadodara city at several places. The civic body will hand over open plots, overbridges and service roads falling in the alignment of the bullet train from Chhani to Maneja area. A total of 39 open lands have been listed for the handover to the NHSRCL, making up a total of 9476.03 square meters.

Of these, 36 lands are in the Vadodara city area while three are in Vadsar. The corporation is expecting a compensation of Rs 38.39 crore from the NHSRCL for these lands. The VMC will receive a total of Rs 40.82 crore under Right of Way for the bullet train for the Alkapuri underpass (Rs 1.77 crores), Vishwamitri Railway Overbridge (Rs 10.9 crore), Jetalpur Railway overbridge and service Road (Rs 12.38 crore) and the Akota Dandia bazaar railway overbridge (Rs 12.09 crore), all of which will have the elevated high speed corridor passing over.

The VMC will also hand over the Tourist Information Centre building, along with the land for which it will receive Rs 2.71 crore for the land and Rs 12.8 crore towards the construction cost of the building. The civic body will also receive a Right of Way compensation for a stretch of road near Janmahal across the railway station at Rs 10.05 crore.

The civic body will also receive Rs 88.40 crore for handing over land measuring 1,46,280.78 square metres from upcoming approved draft Town Planning schemes in Chhani, Manjalpur-Nagarwada, Vadsar and Maneja areas. The proposal before the

Standing Committee also seeks approval to grant the powers to the Municipal Comm-issioner to seek the incremental distrubution charge (value calculated after deducting associated variable costs) from the NHSRCL for the said land parcels.