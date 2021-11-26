Land bank, investment portal to promote ease of doing business: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat has prepared land bank and investor facilitation portal to promote ease of doing business (EODB), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Thursday. “The new wave of investments in Gujarat will come from mega projects,” he said at the first Vibrant Gujarat roadshow in Delhi.

Patel also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the preparations for the summit to be held from January 10 to 12. According to an official release, the PM “expressed satisfaction” about the preparations. In the last ease of doing business rankings released in 2019, Gujarat had gone down by five places.

Talking about various steps taken by Gujarat to improve ease of doing business, Rajiv Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, said the state offers a “large range of incentives” and even “relocation subsidies” for companies willing to relocate to Gujarat from other parts of the globe. He said Gujarat has “substantial land availability”, 200 industrial estates, 20 SEZs and three SIRs.

Further, in order to boost investments in Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region), the Gujarat government is planning to enact a special policy that will provide incentives to industries investing in this greenfield project located over 100 kilometers from Ahmedabad, Gupta said. “Since the last two decades, the Gujarat government has been tuned to facilitate industries. We are a government which is totally committed to ease of doing business,” he said while addressing the roadshow where companies like Maruti Suzuki and JCB India were present.

Talking about Dholera SIR which is almost ready with infrastructure in an activation area of 22.5 square kilometers, Gupta said, “The chief minister is also thinking seriously of enacting a new incentive policy for Dholera and hopefully soon we shall come out with that.”

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said PM Modi has been honouring businessmen and industrialists ever since he started organising Vibrant Gujarat summit in 2003.

The roadshow in Delhi was the first of the six national roadshows the Gujarat government is holding to promote the Vibrant Gujarat event. Similar roadshows will be held in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Lucknow.