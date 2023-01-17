Lance Naik honoured with Shaurya Chakra posthumously by Army chief

Lance Naik Gopalsinh Bhadoriya, who died while fighting terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir in 2017, was honoured with ‘Shaurya Chakra’ at a function held in Bengaluru on the Army Day on Sunday by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, the family told The Indian Express Monday.

Munim Singh Bhadoriya, father of Lance Naik Gopal Sinh, had been demanding that the honour be given to his martyr son as per protocol, by the President, since 2021. Last year, he had returned the Shaurya Chakra sent by courier.

As per the Army website, Lance Naik Gopal Sinh Bhadoriya was listed to be conferred Shaurya Chakra in the 2017 Independence Day posthumously.

“On January 1, 2023, we received a letter from the Army Chief stating that our son will be honoured with ‘Shaurya Chakra’ on the Army Day to be held in Bengaluru.Earlier, we got a letter stating that the gallantry award will be given to us by the Southern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief. But we refused it as such awards are given by the President of India either on Independence Day or Republic Day. But when the Army chief wrote to us stating he will present the award, we accepted it,” said Munim Singh.

Lance Naik Gopal Singh was posted with First Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a counter-insurgency force, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following his death, he was honoured with ‘Shaurya Chakra’ in 2017. However, there was a dispute over who was the next of kin since Singh was divorced in 2011 but a decree was not issued as he could not appear in court allegedly because of his postings. The dispute about the kin went on between 2017 and 2021.

“The gallantry award was announced in 2017. However, it could not be given to us, given the dispute. After the judgment in 2021, I had written letters to the appropriate authorities including the Defence Minister, Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, First Rashtriya Rifles,” said Munim Singh Bhadoriya. Lance Naik Gopal Sinh Bhadoriya joined the armed forces in 2003, after completing his graduation from NIrma University, Ahmedabad.