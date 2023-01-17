scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Lance Naik honoured with Shaurya Chakra posthumously by Army chief

Munim Singh Bhadoriya, father of Lance Naik Gopal Sinh, had been demanding that the honour be given to his martyr son as per protocol, by the President, since 2021. Last year, he had returned the Shaurya Chakra sent by courier.

Jawans Lance Naik Raghubeer Singh (L) and Lance Naik Bhandoriya Gopal Singh were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: PTI/File Photo)
Listen to this article
Lance Naik honoured with Shaurya Chakra posthumously by Army chief
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Lance Naik Gopalsinh Bhadoriya, who died while fighting terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir in 2017, was honoured with ‘Shaurya Chakra’ at a function held in Bengaluru on the Army Day on Sunday by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, the family told The Indian Express Monday.

Munim Singh Bhadoriya, father of Lance Naik Gopal Sinh, had been demanding that the honour be given to his martyr son as per protocol, by the President, since 2021. Last year, he had returned the Shaurya Chakra sent by courier.

As per the Army website, Lance Naik Gopal Sinh Bhadoriya was listed to be conferred Shaurya Chakra in the 2017 Independence Day posthumously.

“On January 1, 2023, we received a letter from the Army Chief stating that our son will be honoured with ‘Shaurya Chakra’ on the Army Day to be held in Bengaluru.Earlier, we got a letter stating that the gallantry award will be given to us by the Southern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief. But we refused it as such awards are given by the President of India either on Independence Day or Republic Day. But when the Army chief wrote to us stating he will present the award, we accepted it,” said Munim Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Lance Naik Gopal Singh was posted with First Rashtriya Rifles (RR), a counter-insurgency force, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following his death, he was honoured with ‘Shaurya Chakra’ in 2017. However, there was a dispute over who was the next of kin since Singh was divorced in 2011 but a decree was not issued as he could not appear in court allegedly because of his postings. The dispute about the kin went on between 2017 and 2021.

More from Ahmedabad

“The gallantry award was announced in 2017. However, it could not be given to us, given the dispute. After the judgment in 2021, I had written letters to the appropriate authorities including the Defence Minister, Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, First Rashtriya Rifles,” said Munim Singh Bhadoriya. Lance Naik Gopal Sinh Bhadoriya joined the armed forces in 2003, after completing his graduation from NIrma University, Ahmedabad.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 03:22 IST
Next Story

City’s AQI level breaches 300-mark again, slips to ‘very poor’ category

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close