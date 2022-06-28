scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Lakhs to attend 145th Rath Yatra on July 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will perform a Mangala Aarti at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur of Ahmedabad around 4 am and the Rath Yatra will begin at 7 am.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 28, 2022 3:42:24 am
Amit Shah, rath yatra, jagannath rath yatra, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad illuminated ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival. PTI

Lakhs of devotees from across Gujarat are expected to participate in the 145th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, which will be held in its full form from the temple in Jamalpur Darwaza to Saraspur, after a gap of two years when it was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The procession will be held in old city Ahmedabad on July 1.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will perform a Mangala Aarti at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur of Ahmedabad around 4 am and the Rath Yatra will begin at 7 am.

According to trustees of Lord Jagannath Temple, preparations for the Yatra are going on in full swing.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday, Mahendra Jha, one of the trustees of the temple, said, “This year, we are organising the Rath Yatra in its full-fledged form… 18 elephants, 101 trucks with different tableaus depicting India’s culture, 30 Akhada Dal groups and 18 Bhajan Mandalis will be part of the procession. A total of 1,200 persons will pull the chariots.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...Premium
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...Premium
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacyPremium
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacy
More Premium Stories >>

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Adding that the trust has prepared prasad for at least two lakh devotees, Jha said, “We have also invited 2,000 sadhus and seers from all over India…”

When asked about the Covid protocols for the procession, Jha said, “We request devotees to come wearing masks and follow the Covid protocols.”

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police announced that it will deploy over 25,000 police personnel, including teams of the Rapid Action Force, Central Reserve Police Force, State Reserve Police, ATS, Ahmedabad Crime Branch and other agencies, to monitor the yatra route. Parking arrangement have done kept at APMC Market ground of Jamalpur.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Usually, over three lakh devotees from across the state attend the yearly Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession that covers a distance of 18 kilometres. In 2020, for the first time in over 100 years, the 143rd Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was called off due to Covid pandemic and a symbolic yatra with one main chariot was carried out inside the premises of the as per a directive by the state government.

More from Ahmedabad

In 2021, the 144th rath yatra was taken out from Jamalpur Darwaza to Saraspur, without devotees as a curfew was implemented in parts of the city. Only priests, temple trust members and police personnel were part of the procession.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement