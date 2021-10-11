Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress leaders stage silent protest demanding Union Minister’s resignation

Gujarat Congress leaders staged a silent protest (maun dharna) in Ahmedabad Monday demanding the resignation of Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra over the deaths of eight persons in Lakhimpur Kheri, including four farmers who were mowed down by a convoy of vehicles including one owned by Mishra.

Several senior leaders including All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, GPCC working president Hardik Patel, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani were part of the protest outside Kochrab Ashram.

The Congress leaders demanded the immediate resignation of Mishra over the death of farmers and also the murder of a journalist and three BJP workers. UP Police have filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, the Minister’s son who is alleged to have been driving one of the vehicles, and arrested him.

Raghu Sharma alleged that the police are “treating Congress leaders as criminals” and “writing love letters to the accused asking them suitable time for an appointment for investigation”.

“The manner in which son of Home Minister Ajay Mishra mowed down farmers and killed them in a horrific manner, it is very surprising that they (accused) left for Delhi after the incident whereas our leader Priyanka Gandhi was illegally detained for three days by UP police without any reason and stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi tried to visit the grieving families but they were also stopped at the airport,” said Sharma adding that the party demands compensation for the victims.

“Today we staged a silent protest against the BJP government that is bent on destroying democracy and also against the barbaric acts of the son of Ajay Mishra,” Chavda said.