Ahmedabad: ‘Lady don’ aide held after jumping bail

CHETAN ALIAS Chaitanya Chauhan, an alleged aide of history-sheeter Sonu Dangar, who was on the run after jumping bail in May last year was nabbed from his residence on Kathariya road on March 27 night.

“Chauhan is accused of stabbing to death Dharmesh Gadhvi, son of a retired police sub-inspector (PSI), in Ayodhya Chowk over a monetary dispute in August, 2016. He was also arrested for assisting Sonu Dangar, also known as ‘lady don’, in a firing incident in a mobile shop on Raiya Road before the murder incident. He was also booked under Arms Act by Maliya police station in Morbi district for sourcing a revolver despite not having an arms licence. Sonu Dangar had used thar revolver in a crime in 2014,” Aslam Ansari, PSI of Parole-Furlough Squad (PFS) said.

Police said that Chauhan was lodged in Rajkot Central Jail but was released on interim bail of 14 days on May 29 last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. “Instead of surrendering himself after expiry of his interim bail period, Chauhan jumped the bail and went missing,” Ansari added.