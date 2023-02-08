Labourer found murdered near Vastrapur lake

A contract labourer who was working for a construction of Vastrapur lake retention wall was found dead on a charpoy near the lake in Ahmedabad late Tuesday with injury marks on the neck and head.

According to police, the victim Lala Sangada, 30, is suspected to have been killed on the spot where a blood stained garden hoe was also found. The incident is said to have happened around 9 pm in the area, which is a popular hangout place for city residents.

The FIR filed at the Vastrapur police station stated that about 10 labourers were working under Ashrvin Vamaj, 26, owner of Pride Infrastructure who had the contract from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to build the retaining wall in Vastrapur lake. About 9.30 pm, he got a call from one of his assistant city engineers, asking him to come to the site.

“I called my site engineer Gaurav Patel and left for the site. I got to know that a labourer named Lala Sangada, 30, who was working for 10 days at the site was found murdered on a bed at the old ticket counter for boating behind the adventure park in Vastrapur lake,” said Vamaj in the FIR.

When Vamaj reached the site, police was already there after getting a call at 9.17 pm. Sangada was the resident of Jalod’s Hirola village in Dahod district. He was working as a labourer and night security guard at the site. He was found to be attacked by a sharp object on the neck and backside of head from above the left ear.

An offence has been registered against unknown accused under the IPC section 302 (murder).