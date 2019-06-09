Kuwait-bound ship intercepted near Dwarka, probe on

Though a joint investigation by several Indian agencies has not found any suspicious objects on a Kuwait-bound Indonesian ship and a towing vessel that were intercepted off the coast of Mul Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday, the Indian Coast Guard has said that further investigations are underway as the ship did not inform them about the sinking of another vessel that it was initially carrying.

The ship — ‘Tug Nadia Adib’ — which had left Indonesia on April 27 for Kuwait was initially carrying two OSVs — Esnaad 711 and Esnaad 712. However, Esnaad 711 sank off Diu reportedly due to flooding which was not disclosed by the ship to any of the Indian authorities, defence sources said.

The Coast Guard district headquarters at Porbandar on Thursday received information about satellite transmission emitted from an unknown vessel off the Diu coast, following which it was intercepted. It was identified as Esnaad 712.

The ship and its vessel were intercepted by the Coast Guard on Saturday morning, around 9.30 am, near Okha Marine Coast Guard police station off Mul Dwarka coast. A dozen persons, including seven Iranian and five Indian nationals, were also detained from the ship and the vessel.

“During the initial radio interrogation of the vessel by the Coast Guard, it was suspected to be concealing facts, and falsely reporting the movement to VTMS (vessel traffic management system) Khambhat for emergency anchoring off Diu coast, due to shortage of fuel and water. Thereafter, both the vessels were brought to Mul Dwarka harbour for joint rummaging and investigation by the India Coast Guard, Marine Police, Customs and Anti-Terrorist Squad of Gujarat Police,” said the defence spokesperson.

“DG Shipping is being laised for verifying the facts of the vessels,” the defence spokesperson added.

The Coast Guard has invited multiple agencies including Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau for a combined search to look for contraband and further interrogate the detainees. However, officials have confirmed that till now, they have not found any narcotics or contraband item on the ship as well as vessel.

“All the investigating agencies have confirmed that the vessel is not engaged in any suspicious activity,” the Coast Guard said in a release.

Meanwhile, an official of Narcotics Control Bureau, Ahmedabad zone, also said that no contraband was found from the ship and the vessel till now. “We were informed by the Coast Guard that ship and vessel have been intercepted off the Dwarka coast and we sent a team to search the vessels. However, our team has not found any narcotic item yet,” said the official.

According to sources, the detainees were headed to Kuwait from Indonesia after their consignment was delivered and the ship and vessel were empty.

“An ATS team has been interrogating the detainees but so far no suspicious objects have been found,” said an official from the Gujarat Police. Further investigation is underway.