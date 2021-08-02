Kutch West: Three new police stations to come up in Mundra, Mandavi, Bhuj

Three new police stations will be set up in Mundra, Mandvi and Bhuj areas of Kutch West, said state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Sunday as he arrived in the coastal border district to take part in a security review meet with senior officials of Gujarat Police.

The three new police stations will be set up in Pragpar in Mundra, Kodai in Mandvi and Madhapar in Bhuj B division area of Kutch West, as per a statement from the office of Jadeja.

The border and coastal security review meeting was attended by Jadeja at the collector office in the presence of Border Range Inspector General JR Mothalia, Superintendent of Police (Kutch Bhuj) Saurabh Singh and other police officials on Sunday.

“A review meet was taken by state home minister… A total of 387 CCTV cameras are installed in the district under the VISHWAS project. The home minister also announced a system of ‘e mulakat’ (e meet) on zoom application with the SP Kutch Bhuj by the applicants from the area respective police stations. A mobile application for night patrolling was also launched for the police personnel,” read the statement.