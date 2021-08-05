Kutch villagers intercept truck, ‘rescue’ 14 donkeys

“Fourteen donkeys, approximately of two years age, were found crammed in it. Their heads and feet were tied in a cruel manner and there was no provision of water or fodder for them,” the FIR states. (Representational)

Residents of Bhimasar village in Kutch district intercepted a pickup truck, “rescued” 14 donkeys being ferried in them and handed them over to the police, saying the animals were being taken to a slaughterhouse.

According an FIR filed at Adesar police station in Rapar taluka of Kutch district, residents of Bhimasar village of Kutch taluka intercepted the truck near Bhimasar Tran Rasta on Rapar-Adesar Road on Wednesday evening.

“Fourteen donkeys, approximately of two years age, were found crammed in it. Their heads and feet were tied in a cruel manner and there was no provision of water or fodder for them,” the FIR states Sanketkumar Rajput, sarpanch of Bhimasar village, as having stated in his complaint.

Rajput rushed to the spot around 9 pm Wednesday after being informed by Bhimasar deputy sarpanch, Kanti Vajani, that residents of the village had rescued donkeys from a truck.

The sarpanch told police that the truck was driven by one Latif Kumbhar (19), a resident of neighbouring Saleri village in Rapar taluka. “He did not have permit to transport the animals… He was transporting the animals to a slaughterhouse,” Rajput stated in the FIR.

Police said that the sarpanch and villagers later directed the truck to Adesar police station. Based on Rajput’s complaint, Adesar police on Thursday booked Kumbhar under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1954, and seized his vehicle.

“We have registered an offence and an investigation is going on,” Mayur Patil, superintendent of Kutch (east) police, told The Indian Express.

An official release from Kutch (east) police stated that Kumbhar had a certificate issued by a village sarpanch proving he had purchased the donkeys legally. “But he had tied heads and legs of donkeys with ropes in a cruel manner. Nor had he made provision of water or fodder. Therefore, legal action has been initiated against the said man after registering an offence against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Adesar police station,” said the release.