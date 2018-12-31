Kutch: 10 killed as two trucks ram into car from opposite directions

TEN PERSONS were killed and four others were injured when two trucks coming from opposite directions rammed into the car near Bhachau town of Kutch district early Sunday morning. The incident took place on National Highway 8A at Moti Chirai village.

Advertising

Police prima facie concluded that the driver of one of the trucks lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst, triggering the crash.

“Prima facie, the driver of a truck lost control of his vehicle after its tyre burst. The truck veered to the wrong side of the road and hit an Innova car coming from opposite direction. Soon other truck that was following the car rammed into the car from behind, killing 10 persons on the spot and injuring four others,” Bhachau Inspector Sanjay Bhatiya said, adding that the accident took place at 5 am, around 14 km west of Bhachau town.

After being hit by the truck from both sides, the car turned turtle, trapping and killing at least 10 persons in it. “The driver of the truck which we believe suffered a deflated tyre is also among the injured. The injured have been rushed to hospital in Bhachau and Adiput towns. Search is on to recover bodies from the mangled car,” the Inspector said, adding that the police were yet to ascertain the identity of the victims.

Police said that movement of vehicles from one side of the NH 8A was affected due to accident. The highway connects Kandla and Mundra port to rest of the county.