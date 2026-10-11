Warden ‘hurled faeces at children’s faces’ at Kutch shelter home, booked

The Kutch West district police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by the district child protection officer. (File Photo)

The police have booked the warden of a shelter home in Gujarat’s Kutch district for allegedly subjecting children to cruelty by hurling verbal abuses and even human excreta at their faces.

The accused, Latifa Begum, was employed in the SOS Children Village—the only such shelter set up by the international NGO in Gujarat—to take care of children orphaned in the January 26, 2001 earthquake, which killed over 13,000 people in the state. As per the shelter home’s website, it currently has 130 children.

The Kutch West district police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by District Child Protection Officer Vipul Kumar Doriya.