Warden ‘hurled faeces at children’s faces’ at Kutch shelter home, booked

The warden was employed in the SOS Children Village—the only such shelter set up by the international NGO in Gujarat—to take care of children orphaned in the 2001 earthquake.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 06:55 PM IST
Kutch shelter home FIRThe Kutch West district police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by the district child protection officer. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The police have booked the warden of a shelter home in Gujarat’s Kutch district for allegedly subjecting children to cruelty by hurling verbal abuses and even human excreta at their faces.

The accused, Latifa Begum, was employed in the SOS Children Village—the only such shelter set up by the international NGO in Gujarat—to take care of children orphaned in the January 26, 2001 earthquake, which killed over 13,000 people in the state. As per the shelter home’s website, it currently has 130 children.

The Kutch West district police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by District Child Protection Officer Vipul Kumar Doriya.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Begum, who is in her 40s, was booked on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, cruelty to children, and corporal punishment, among others.

Begum faces allegations that she continuously subjected children to cruel, merciless, and inhumane behaviour. It is alleged that she also hurled verbal abuses at children that could cause immense mental trauma.
Begum allegedly committed an “utterly abhorrent, inhumane and cruel act, surpassing all bounds of physical abuse against children, by throwing human excreta onto their faces,” according to the FIR registered at the Madhapar police station.

Also Read | 10-year-old girl found dead at Mathura shelter home; role of 2 minors under lens

The complaint also alleged that though the office-bearers of the NGO carried out an inquiry, it did not conclude. “They transferred the warden to Delhi, but no police complaint was lodged. But the matter came to the notice of the district child protection officer, who registered a police complaint,” said Head Constable Manubhai Nadoda.

Nadoda said the allegations against the warden came to light around May-June when some children complained, and the NGO started an inquiry into it.

Story continues below this ad

According to Nadoda, the complainant has also produced statements of children from the shelter.

“Investigations are on, and if any irregularity emerges on the part of the non-governmental organisation’s administration, they too will be booked,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments