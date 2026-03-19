Rain & gusty winds catch Saurashtra, Kutch unawares

A man trying to hold an umbrella during strong wind and rain in Kutch. (Source: Express Archives)

High velocity winds pulled a surprise in several corners of the state, even as 36 talukas—majorly in Saurashtra and Kutch—experienced rainfall activity on Thursday, the weather department said.

Rajkot and Bhesan in Junagadh recorded the highest rainfall at 35 mm each; Bagasara in Amreli and Dhoraji in Rajkot recorded 22 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

Nearly 20 complaints of uprooting and falling of tree branches were reported in Ahmedabad, as stated by the city municipal corporation’s control room. Most such incidents were reported in the North-West zone. These were addressed by the civic body by evening.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the shift in weather, amid heatwave conditions, were due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan along with a western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan with a trough.