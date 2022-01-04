Kutch Police retrieves Rs 16.5 lakh of senior citizen ‘conned by scamster’

The Cyber Crime Cell of Kutch-Gandhidham Police managed to retrieve Rs 16.6 lakh for a senior citizen who was allegedly conned by a scamster through “google search results”.

Police said the cyber crime cell received a distress call from a woman Sunday claiming she has lost Rs 21.6 lakh from her ICICI Bank account through several withdrawals. “In this case, the victim had tried to withdraw money through an ATM kiosk and by chance, she had received a Rs 500 currency note less than the amount she had punched in for withdrawal at the ATM. The victim had then done google search for customer care number of ICICI Bank. However, she found the number of a scamster who then asked the victim to share a one time password with them, luring her with the promise of returning Rs 500 in her bank account,” said a senior official.

“In that manner, Rs 21.6 lakh was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account and after the Cyber Crime Cell was alerted, we managed to freeze the account and return Rs 16.5 lakh to the victim’s bank account. Further investigation is on,” the official added.