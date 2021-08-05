Kutch offshore gas reserve to figure in DGH investors meet

Once ONGC begins gas production from offshore shelf area, Kutch will become the eighth successful basin to produce hydrocarbons in India.

With an estimated one trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, the Kutch offshore basin being developed by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Gujarat will be one of the hydrocarbon projects that is expected to figure in the day-long “investors meet” being organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) at Gandhinagar on Friday.

The conclave that will showcase energy-rich Kutch and Cambay basis of Gujarat, will have representatives and investors from more than 25 oil and gas organisations such as Schlumberger, Shell, Halliburton, Al-Mansoori, Reliance Industries, ONGC, GSPC, Vedanta among others.

“One of the motives behind organising this conference in Gujarat is to sensitise all companies about the feasibility of business opportunity in the state. In the Kutch and Cambay basins, 40 percent of the reserves are yet to be explored,” said Professor S Sundar Manoharan, Director General of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), which will host the event along with the state’s energy department.

SCL Das, Director General of DGH, Tarun Kapoor, secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Subhash Kumar, CMD of ONGC are expected to attend. “There are two basins in Gujarat — one is the Cambay basin, while the second is Kutch-Saurashtra basin. In the past 60 years, a lot of work has happened in Cambay basin and it has been producing oil. In Kutch basin, production is yet to start,” said Dr Rakesh Kumar Vij, Director, School of Petroleum Technology.

“The government is scouting for investors for the Kutch offshore project where ONGC has discovered gas reserves, about 50 kilometres offshore in shallow waters near Naliya in Kutch. The cost of developing this reserve is about Rs 5,000 crore,” Vij added.

Once ONGC begins gas production from offshore shelf area, Kutch will become the eighth successful basin to produce hydrocarbons in India. The last successful basin discovered was the Cauvery Basin, about 30 years ago. At present, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Vadodara, Ankleshwar and Khambhat regions in Gujarat already produce an estimated five million tonnes per annum of crude oil.