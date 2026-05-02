Bhuj man arrested for online posts on ‘ISIS ideology’

The police said that when they checked his phone, they found posts, photos and videos on his social media accounts that allegedly appeared to spread the ideology of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), that endangered the harmony, unity and sovereignty of India. (File Photo)

A 32-year-oldman in Kutch district of Gujarat was arrested by the police for allegedly putting up status and posts on social media “aligning with the ideology of terrorist group ISIS” and that of Dr Zakir Naik, a wanted fugitive with extremist views.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Kutch West Police apprehended Fakirmamad Isha Gagada, a resident of a village in Bhuj, Kutch, on the basis of social media surveillance and confidential information.

The police said that when they checked his phone, they found posts, photos and videos on his social media accounts that allegedly appeared to spread the ideology of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), that endangered the harmony, unity and sovereignty of India.