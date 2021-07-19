Kutch Gandhidham: Before deadline, shop owner held for not getting first dose of vaccine

The same directive was issued at the district level by the Collector of Kutch Bhuj on July 9 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 144 stating that all owners, managers and staff must get vaccinated by July 31.

Much ahead of the July 31 deadline set by the state government for shopkeepers to get their first dose of Covid vaccination, police in Kutch Gandhidham arrested a 54-year-old shop owner on Sunday for not getting the same and allegedly violating the notification.

The state government recently announced the deadline for all owners, staff, and managers at shops, stores, malls, restaurants, hotels, market yards, and others to get their first dose of Covid vaccination, for permission to operate their shops.

The same directive was issued at the district level by the Collector of Kutch Bhuj on July 9 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 144 stating that all owners, managers and staff must get vaccinated by July 31. It said a failure to comply with the same would attract criminal action under IPC 188.

However, as per an FIR lodged at Kandla Marine Police station of Kutch Gandhidham on Saturday, Paras Prajapati, 54, owner of Paras Provision Store at a shopping centre near Kandla port in Kutch Gandhidham, has been booked under IPC 188 for disobdience to order given by public servant.

The FIR on a complaint filed by Udaysinh Thakor, constable at Kandla Marine police station, stated, “As per a notification order from the magistrate of Kutch Bhuj on July 9, in effect from July 10 to July 20, under CrPC section 144, all staff and owners at hotels, malls, restaurants, shops, carts, market yards, weekly markets must get their first dose of vaccination by July 31. To implement the order as duty of the police, a patrolling team stopped at a shop Paras Provision store… that had customers. When asked regarding vaccination certificate, the shopkeeper was unable to show any. He was unable to give any valid reason for not getting first dose of vaccination and was arrested around 5 pm on Saturday for violating the notification order. (sic)”

Superintendent of Police Kutch Gandhidham Mayur Paatil is currently on leave and the charge has been given to Saurabh Singh, who said, “The deputy superintendent of police has been asked to initiate an inquiry into the matter… the case appears to be a mistake.”