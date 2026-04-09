2 held for bid to extort Rs 20 lakh from Kutch businessman

One of the two arrested men runs a YouTube channel by the name of KP News, the police said. (File photo)

Two men were arrested on Thursday after a Kutch businessman alleged that the two and 12 others attempted to extort Rs 20 lakh from him, police said.

One of the two arrested men runs a YouTube channel by the name of KP News, which the two used as a tool to threaten the businessman, Haji Juma Rayma, the latter alleged in his police complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed at the Gandhidham A Division police station on April 8 against Ibrahim Halepotra and Mohammad Hanif Haji Sumarsha Shaikh, who were booked for extortion, criminal conspiracy, defamation, and hurting religious sentiments as well as under section 67A of the Information Technology Act.