scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Minor tremor of 3.0 magnitude hits Kutch; no damage reported

The epicentre of the seismic activity lay 19 km north-northwest from Dudhai.

When a tremor of a similar magnitude struck the district on January 8, the epicentre lay 24 km north-northwest of Bhachau. (Representational image)

A minor earthquake of the 3.0 magnitude struck Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday afternoon, the second tremor to be felt in the region since January 8, officials said.

The epicentre of the seismic activity lay 19 km north-northwest from Dudhai. It occurred at 1.45pm at a depth of 18.6 km, according to the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). There have been no reports of any damage due to the seismic activity.

When a tremor of a similar magnitude struck the district on January 8, the epicentre lay 24 km north-northwest of Bhachau. Both the seismic activities were registered near Chobari village, which was the epicentre of the devastating Kutch earthquake in 2001.

More from Ahmedabad

About 20 km from Chobari lies Vamka village, where the ISR has set up a multi-parametric geophysical observatory to monitor seismic activity emanating from the region, especially from the South Vagad fault.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:26 IST
Next Story

IOC president Bach urges Ukraine to drop Paris boycott threat

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close