Minor tremor of 3.0 magnitude hits Kutch; no damage reported

A minor earthquake of the 3.0 magnitude struck Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday afternoon, the second tremor to be felt in the region since January 8, officials said.

The epicentre of the seismic activity lay 19 km north-northwest from Dudhai. It occurred at 1.45pm at a depth of 18.6 km, according to the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). There have been no reports of any damage due to the seismic activity.

When a tremor of a similar magnitude struck the district on January 8, the epicentre lay 24 km north-northwest of Bhachau. Both the seismic activities were registered near Chobari village, which was the epicentre of the devastating Kutch earthquake in 2001.

About 20 km from Chobari lies Vamka village, where the ISR has set up a multi-parametric geophysical observatory to monitor seismic activity emanating from the region, especially from the South Vagad fault.