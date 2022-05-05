Kutch earthquake: Affected families to get ownership documents of their new houses

Over two decades after the 2001 Kutch earthquake, the Gujarat government has decided to provide ownership documents of houses where the affected families were resettled, the government stated in an official release on Wednesday.

The in-principal approval to provide ownership documents was given by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the release stated.

Quoting Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, it stated that a number of NGOs had spearheaded the construction of houses and resettlement of families who had lost their houses and belongings during the Kutch earthquake. These houses were built at different villages across the Kutch district.

Though, most of those resettled continued to live in the new dewellings, they did not have the ownership documents. When the issue was represented before the chief minister, he took the decision to provide ownership documents all such resettled occupants, the release added.