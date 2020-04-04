Kutch district magistrate prohibits movement of vehicles during ‘curfew hours’ in 6 towns

Police on Saturday said that they have detained around 2,700 vehicles under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act from across the district for violation of prohibitory orders since March 23. Police on Saturday said that they have detained around 2,700 vehicles under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act from across the district for violation of prohibitory orders since March 23.

The district magistrate of Kutch on Friday issued a notification prohibiting movement of vehicles during “’curfew hours” in six towns to ensure that people are not stepping out unnecessarily during the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The notification also said that only person should be allowed ride on a two-wheeler and three persons in a four-wheeler even while going to buy items of daily usage.

The notification which came into force in six municipality towns—Bhuj, Anjar, Bhachau, Gandhidham, Mandvi and Rapar—prohibits movement of all two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles except between 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 7 pm when people can go to buy essential items.

In her notification, district magistrate Praveena DK, who is also the district collector, noted that despite prohibitory orders having been issued by her office in consonance with instructions by the state and central governments, some people were coming out of their homes without genuine reasons.

“Some people are stepping out of their homes unnecessarily and therefore the possibility of them contracting the virus cannot be ruled out. Therefore, it is reasonable to impose further restrictions,” read the notification issued under CrPC Section 144, Gujarat Police Act’s Sections 37 (4) and 43 and Section 34 of National Disaster Management act.

Kutch district has so far reported one confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection on March 21.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday said that they have detained around 2,700 vehicles under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act from across the district for violation of prohibitory orders since March 23.

Of these, 1542 vehicles have been detained by Kutch (west) police whose jurisdiction includes Bhuj, Nakhatrana, Abdasa, Mundra, Mandvi and Lakhtpat taluka and 1153 by Kutch (east) police whose jurisdiction includes Rapar, Bhachau, Anjar and Gandhidham talukas.

Section 207 of the MV Act empowers police to detain vehicles without certificate of registration permit etc.

The district administration has been taking various steps to keep people indoor. The lockdown in Kutch had begun on March 22 and is scheduled to go on till April 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd