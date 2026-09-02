Man stabbed outside Gujarat court as murder suspects turn on one another

A man was stabbed in the stomach on a court’s premises in Gujarat’s Kutch district after he and four murder accused people got into an altercation on Wednesday morning, the police said.

“It was fortunate that we were on scene and managed to apprehend the attacker when we did so. Otherwise we would have had a murder on the court premises,” said M J Christian, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhuj.

It took three police officers and two or three other men to apprehend the attacker on the sessions court premises in Kutch.

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Christian told The Indian Express that the accused were out on bail in a 2024 murder case and that the victim was a friend of one of them. “We moved him to GK General Hospital for treatment. We are waiting for him to recover enough to give a statement, following which an FIR will be filed in this case,” he added.