Chhari-Dhand Bird Sanctuary in Kutch becomes Gujarat’s 5th Ramsar site

The ‘Chhari-Dhand’ Conservation Reserve, located at the edge of the vast, arid Banni grasslands and the marshy salt flats of the Rann of Kutch in Kutch district, was on Saturday officially declared a ‘Ramsar Site’ – a wetland designated as being of “international importance” under the Ramsar Convention – becoming the fifth Ramsar site in Gujarat after Nal Sarovar, Thol, Khijdia and Vadhwana, in a boost to the environmental conservation programme undertaken by the state government. The announcement comes days ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2.
‘Chhari’ meaning saline and ‘Dhandh’ meaning a shallow lake, the wetland is spread over an area of approximately 227 square kilometres (22,700 hectares), and is a unique habitat located in between desert and a grassland. It was declared Gujarat’s first ‘Conservation Reserve’ in 2008. More than 250 species of birds have been recorded at Chhari-Dhand. During winter between 25,000 and 40,000 birds, including the endangered Dalmatian Pelican, Oriental Darter, Black-necked Stork, and Indian Skimmer as well as flamingos, Common cranes, Painted storks, Raptors, and Spoonbills can also be spotted here. Additionally, the wetland also attracts chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats, and desert foxes, apart from endangered birds.
Calling the move a “golden chapter” for eco-tourism in Gujarat, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said that the international recognition of Chhari-Dhandh in Banni will “strengthen safe haven for migratory and local birds”. Modhwadia said, “The recognition gives a boost to the state’s environmental conservation efforts at the global level. This recognition will ensure long-term conservation of the Chhari-Dhand Wetland, strengthen its safe haven for migratory and local birds and take special measures for the conservation of rare and endangered species. In addition, the Ramsar status will promote eco-tourism in the area, which will result in new employment and income opportunities for the local community. There will also be a significant increase in environmental awareness, educational activities and community participation.”
Nationally, of the total 115 national wetlands in India, eight national wetlands are located in Gujarat. A government release issued on Saturday said, “The continuous work done by Gujarat Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dr. Jaipal Singh, Gandhinagar Wildlife Wing team, Chief Conservator of Forests (Kutch, Bhuj) and Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kutch (West) Forest Department, Bhuj has been crucial in achieving this international recognition.”
Jaipal Singh told The Indian Express, “One of the significant features of the Chhari-Dand wetland is that it is quite resilient to weather conditions and not dependent only on the rains. For the past few years, we have been witnessing good rains but since the area is so vast, over 22000 hectares, generally a significant portion remains submerged to serve as a habitat for migratory birds. It also benefits from being located in a place with minimal human population and is safe from incidents of poaching…”
Dr AP Singh, PCCF & HoFF, Gujarat, said that Gujarat accounts for nearly 21.9 per cent of the country’s total wetland area, including inland natural and man-made wetlands as well as extensive coastal wetlands such as mangroves, salt marshes, mudflats, and salt pans. Singh said, “Gujarat has around 17,613 wetlands covering an area of approximately 3.5 million hectares… Of the five Ramsar sites now, four are forest sanctuaries (apart from Vadhwana)… A proposal has been submitted for the designation of additional Ramsar Wetland Sites in Gujarat, namely Gosabara Mokrasagar Wetland in Porbandar and Flamingo City Wetland in Kutch.”
Singh added that the Gujarat State Wetland Authority was constituted under Section 5(1) of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 and is responsible for identification, notification, and delineation of wetlands in Gujarat. “Despite their importance, wetlands face numerous threats such as encroachment and land-use change, pollution from sewage and effluents, agricultural runoff… invasion by alien species, climate change and other threats arising from weak enforcement and poor management practices,” Singh said.
