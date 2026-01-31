Chhari-Dhand Bird Sanctuary in Kutch becomes Gujarat’s 5th Ramsar site

The ‘Chhari-Dhand’ Conservation Reserve, located at the edge of the vast, arid Banni grasslands and the marshy salt flats of the Rann of Kutch in Kutch district, was on Saturday officially declared a ‘Ramsar Site’ – a wetland designated as being of “international importance” under the Ramsar Convention – becoming the fifth Ramsar site in Gujarat after Nal Sarovar, Thol, Khijdia and Vadhwana, in a boost to the environmental conservation programme undertaken by the state government. The announcement comes days ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2.

‘Chhari’ meaning saline and ‘Dhandh’ meaning a shallow lake, the wetland is spread over an area of approximately 227 square kilometres (22,700 hectares), and is a unique habitat located in between desert and a grassland. It was declared Gujarat’s first ‘Conservation Reserve’ in 2008. More than 250 species of birds have been recorded at Chhari-Dhand. During winter between 25,000 and 40,000 birds, including the endangered Dalmatian Pelican, Oriental Darter, Black-necked Stork, and Indian Skimmer as well as flamingos, Common cranes, Painted storks, Raptors, and Spoonbills can also be spotted here. Additionally, the wetland also attracts chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats, and desert foxes, apart from endangered birds.