Debris of unmanned aerial vehicle found on Kutch beach, sent to IAF base for probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The partial debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was found on Pingleshwar Mahadev beach in Mandvi taluka of Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday.
Kutch (West) Police, who are conducting round-the-clock patrolling across the long international sea and land border with Pakistan, found the debris of the drone about 5 km from Sindhodi Nani village around 4:30 pm on May 2.
Police officers said that they found a wing of the UAV and some parts of the fuselage and wiring. The wing is almost 13 feet long and 3 feet wide, they said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, S P Vikas Sunda said, “We found the drone debris while patrolling on the sea coast. We have made a diary entry at the local police station and sent the debris to the Indian Air Force base in Bhuj for further investigation.”
When asked if the UAV was carrying a camera, weapons or drugs, SP Sunda replied in negative. “We have not found any contraband along with the drone debris but investigation into the whole episode is underway,” he said.
Police Inspector R J Gohil of Jakhau police station, where the diary entry was made, said, “We have appealed to all fishermen and local communities not to approach unknown devices and objects they may find abandoned on the beaches as it may cause injuries.”
An intensive police patrol is underway in the area following the recent recovery of about 20 abandoned drug packets from the beaches. The finding of packets of charas and other drugs — after allegedly being abandoned by traffickers at sea – on the beaches in Kutch is a common phenomenon.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram