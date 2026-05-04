Debris of unmanned aerial vehicle found on Kutch beach, sent to IAF base for probe

Police officers said that they found a wing of the UAV and some parts of the fuselage and wiring. (Representational/File)

The partial debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was found on Pingleshwar Mahadev beach in Mandvi taluka of Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday.

Kutch (West) Police, who are conducting round-the-clock patrolling across the long international sea and land border with Pakistan, found the debris of the drone about 5 km from Sindhodi Nani village around 4:30 pm on May 2.

Police officers said that they found a wing of the UAV and some parts of the fuselage and wiring. The wing is almost 13 feet long and 3 feet wide, they said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, S P Vikas Sunda said, “We found the drone debris while patrolling on the sea coast. We have made a diary entry at the local police station and sent the debris to the Indian Air Force base in Bhuj for further investigation.”