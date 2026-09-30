In Kutch, a forest officer finds a snake species last seen 150 years ago

The Afro-Asian sand snake lives in arid regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat in India, and across several parts of West Asia and Africa. But sightings are rare, and the only previously recorded sighting in Kutch was in 1872.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
5 min readAhmedabadSep 30, 2026 05:55 AM IST
In Kutch, a forest officer finds a snake species last seen 150 years agoThe last confirmed sighting of the snake, Psammophis schokari, in Kutch was more than 150 years ago.(Photo courtesy: Jayesh Dumadiya, Gujarat Forest Department)
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Earlier this month, a young forest officer returning from patrol near Kala Dungar, the highest point in a hilly, semi-arid part of Kutch not far from Bhuj, came across an unexpected creature.

In the gloom of the gathering dusk, the officer saw, slithering on the road in front of his vehicle, a type of snake that he had never seen before.

The officer, who had been recently transferred from Panchmahals in Eastern Gujarat to Kutch, was intrigued. He took photos and made a video of the snake, and sent them to a range of experts asking them to identify it.

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The experts returned a unanimous opinion – the creature was an Afro-Asian sand snake, a fast, slender reptile that lives in arid habitats stretching from Gujarat to coastal West Africa, and spanning large parts of West Asia and coastal North and East Africa.

The last confirmed sighting of the snake, Psammophis schokari, in Kutch was more than 150 years ago. The presence of the species in the district was recorded by the great Czech palaeontologist Ferdinand Stoliczka in 1872.

Jayesh Dumadiya, the 32-year-old Range Forest Officer (RFO) of the Gujarat Forest Department’s Bhuj North Range, described how the individual of this species had suddenly appeared before his team as they were trying to tackle a different snake that had entered their vehicle.

“It happened around 7.30 pm on September 6, when I was returning from patrolling duty,” Dumadiya told The Indian Express. “A black-headed royal snake passed in front of our vehicle. Out of curiosity, we stopped and I got off and tried to capture the snake in a photo and video,” he said.

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The black-headed royal snake (Spalerosophis atriceps), also called Fischer’s royal snake, is a large, non-venomous snake that is fairly common across desert, scrub forest, and rocky habitats in the South Asian region.

With the forest staff around it, the snake went into defensive mode and climbed into their vehicle, Dumadiya said. Then, as they were trying to coax it out, a second snake appeared on the scene, he said.

“This snake, which appeared on the road, was new to me. So I took its photos and a video, and sent it to experts, snake rescuers, and scientists. They confirmed it was an Afro-asian sand snake,” Dumadiya said.

The Afro-Asian sand snake, the officer said, is different from the common sand snake or sand boa (Eryx conicus), which is a smaller, also non-venomous species of indigenous snake. “The last record of the Afro-Asian sand snake is from 1872. There have been two or three instances of its sighting since then, but they have not been confirmed,” Dumadiya said.

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The Afro-Asian sand snake is a semi-venomous reptile that hunts small animals like lizards, rodents, and small birds mainly during the day. It is usually not harmful to humans.

Stoliczka, the naturalist who identified the snake species in Kutch, was a Moravian palaeontologist, geologist, herpetologist, and ornithologist, who joined the Geological Survey of India in Calcutta in 1862, and over the next dozen years, travelled all over the subcontinent, Burma, Malaya, the Himalayas, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Dheeraj Mittal, the Conservator of Forests (Kutch Circle), said Stoliczka undertook a survey of the Kutch region of Gujarat between October 1871 and March 1872, and collected numerous zoological specimens including reptiles. Stoliczka published his observations and taxonomic findings in 1872 in the Journal of the Asiatic Society of Bengal. His papers constitute important early historical records of the reptile fauna of Gujarat, and the Afro-Asian sand snake was among the reptiles he recorded in the region, Mittal said.

“The presence of this snake species has been reported in Gujarat and Rajasthan. But the last recorded sighting was in 1872, when that scientist (Stoliczka) took that sample. Since then nobody has been able to record a sighting,” Mittal said.

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Mittal said Dumadiya’s discovery was significant because it validated a recording that was made more than a century and a half ago. “It’s a rare sighting and a kind of second record after that (1872) record. One of our RFOs has sighted the snake and recorded it on photo and video, and that is a great feat,” Mittal said.

“I will write to the editors of some scientific and environmental journals about this. There are historical records, but we have been able to see and record the reptile after so many years. The snake is endemic to landscapes like Kutch but the sighting is a sort of rediscovery,” Mittal said.

Kutch, Mittal said, is a vast and biodiverse area, certain aspects of which remain unexplored. “To physically verify in 2026 a recording made in 1872 as part of a survey is a big deal,” he added.

Dumadiya said that Kutch is a dry and arid zone, but “this rare sighting suggests that unlike the popular perception, it is full of biodiversity that requires protection and study”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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