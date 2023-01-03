scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Kumaraswamy’s Goebbels jibe at Shah shows his frustration: Surya

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad Monday, Surya said that the statements display the “political frustration” of Kumaraswamy whose “endangered” party will “go extinct” in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya
Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Monday hit back at Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah the reincarnation of chief propagandist of Nazi party Joseph Goebbels.

Surya was in Ahmedabad to carry out BJYM’s Sushasan Yatra, wherein young BJP leaders from different states would come to Gujarat to understand the development model the state has developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The statements by the Congress and the JD(S) over the past 15 days is because they know the results of the upcoming Karnataka elections. The BJP will win Karnataka the way it won Gujarat,” he said.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 02:51 IST
