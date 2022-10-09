Kshitij Patel elected IACC chairman

Kavita Parekh, founder and managing director of Disha Consultants, was elected its second vice- chairperson.

Kshitij Patel, co-managing partner of Manubhai & Shah LLP has been elected chairman of Gujarat Branch of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) for 2022-’23, stated an official release.

IACC Gujarat also announced the appointment of Kusum Kaull Vyass, of Zest Communications Worldwide as its first vice-chairperson, and Kavita Parekh, founder and managing director of Disha Consultants, as its second vice- chairperson along with new branch committee of nine other members from across industries.