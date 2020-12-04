KSG to join Delhi farmers, submits memorandum to Surat collector

KSG leades protest against farm bills in surat on Thursday. (Hanif Malek)

“Humse jo takraega, bhook se mar jayega”, “Jo kisan hit ki batein karega, who desh pe raj karega”, chanted the members of Khedut Samaj Gujarat (KSG) as they handed over a memorandum to the Surat district collector, addressed to the President of India, demanding cancellation of three controversial farm bills.

Thousands of farmers of Gujarat will join the ongoing protests of farmers at Delhi in the coming days.

Following Covid-19 guidelines, farmers from different talukas of Surat handed the memorandum to Surat district collector, Dr Dhaval Patel, seeking the withdrawal of Essential Commodities Act (Amendment)2020, APMC Market Committee law 2020 (Farm produce trade and commerce bill, promotion and felicitation), contract farming (farming on the bases of contract).

In the memorandum, the farmers mentioned that their consent was not taken in framing the new laws that aims to privatise the sector, which would lead them to huge losses. According to them, taking out over 22 items of the essential commodities category would make the government lose control over illegal hoarding, which, in turn, would benefit corporates, making farmers suffer losses.

South Gujarat president of Khedut Samaj Gujarat, Ramesh Patel, said, “We have demanded that the three farm laws be cancelled. We are planning to go to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers’ protest … We will hold a meeting of farmers in Gujarat in the next two days… similar memorandums were submitted by Khedut Samaj Gujarat presidents of Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Bharuch to respective collectors Thursday.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.