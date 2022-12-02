scorecardresearch
NID should play a key role in designing governance: Kris Gopalakrishnan

“India is going to be a developed economy over the next 20-25 years, and I hope to see NID graduates playing a significant role in this transformation journey," Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said.

kris gopalakrishnanInfosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan. (Image Source: Infosys website)

The National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad should play a key role in designing policies and even governance, said Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, one of the co-founders of information technology major Infosys, Friday.

“India is going to be a developed economy over the next 20-25 years, and I hope to see NID graduates playing a significant role in this transformation journey. Design becomes very important in all aspects of our lives, not only products and services; but in terms of designing organisations and designing structures, policies, even how we design governance to provide best citizen services, I feel that NID can play a role,” he said addressing the 42nd convocation at the institute. A total of 349 students graduated from various disciplines, including the Bachelor of Design, Master of Design and Post Graduate Diploma in Design.

NID Director Praveen Nahar said he saw “satellites of change” in the graduating students. The world, more than ever, needed design thinking and practice that is well–intentioned, socially responsible, sustainable, community–oriented, and empathetic, especially since design frameworks are heading towards an intersectional, dynamic, and ever–evolving form, he said.

