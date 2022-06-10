Kota girl murder: Accused Gandhinagar man also booked for rape

A day after a 21-year-old youth was arrested from Gandhinagar for the alleged abduction and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Kota, Rajasthan, police on Friday booked the accused under rape charges too.

According to police, the girl, a native of Chhattisgarh, was a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, and was enrolled in a coaching centre in Kota and lived in a city-based hostel.

On Thursday, a joint team of Gandhinagar Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) and Kota Police arrested an accused from a village in Gandhinagar for the abduction and murder of a teenage girl.

The accused was brought to Kota on Friday morning, after which he was interrogated by the local police officials.

Kota superintendent of police Kesar Singh Shekhawat held a press conference on Friday where he said, “The accused man came in touch with the victim while playing ‘Freefire’ online video game and the duo exchanged numbers, while she was in her native place in Chhattisgarh. After the victim came to Kota to prepare for medicals, she stopped talking to the accused and blocked his number. Vexed, the accused travelled to Kota on June 5 and met the victim. He has also claimed to have raped the victim during this trip.”

“On June 6 morning, the accused took the victim to a jungle area near Jawahar Sagar dam and he killed her in a fit of rage thinking that he will not let her marry anyone else. We have added section of rape against him now.”

The official also revealed the two left for Jawahar Sagar dam on June 6 on a rented scooty.

The victim went missing on June 6 evening after which the hostel owner filed an abduction FIR in a police station in Kota.

On Wednesday evening, the girl’s mutilated body was found in a secluded area at Jawahar Sagar Dam in Borabas jungle, almost 50 kilometres from Kota city.

A postmortem revealed that her throat was slit with a sharp weapon and her face was mutilated with a rock.