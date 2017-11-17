Korean firm to supply coaches for Ahmedabad metro

These trains will be manufactured at the company’s Changwon plant in South Korea, and delivered likely by next year. These trains will be manufactured at the company’s Changwon plant in South Korea, and delivered likely by next year.

South Korean company Hyundai Rotem has been awarded a Rs 1,025-crore contract for supplying 96 coaches for 40-km Ahmedabad metro. According to an official release issued by Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) on Thursday, Hyundai Rotem will first supply 32 trains, consisting of three cars each, for Rs 10,700 crore for Phase I of the project.

These trains will be manufactured at the company’s Changwon plant in South Korea, and delivered likely by next year. According to sources, Hyundai Rotem was the lowest bidder, pipping companies like Bombardier and Alstom, which have manufacturing units in India. The highest bidder was Bombardier that has a metro coach manufacturing unit at Savli near Vadodara. “We have given a level-playing filed to bidders who have local manufacturing units in India. Despite this, the difference between highest and lowest bidder was more than Rs 125 crore,” said an official of MEGA.

“Moreover, Hyundai Rotem has supplied 800 coaches to Delhi metro, 700 to Bengaluru and about 100 coaches to Hyderabad,” the official said.

The officials from the South Korean firm also visited Gandhinagar on Wednesday to discuss the details about the design and specifications of the metro trains. The new trains are likely to be capable of running on ‘driverless’ Unattended Train Operation mode like the Delhi metro’s new rolling stock, stated the official release. The 2.9 m-wide coaches will have a capacity of 782 passengers and run on a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. Each coach will have convenient space for wheelchair users, four CCTV cameras for passenger safety, fire detectors, LED route guide indicators and an LCD passenger information display system.

The decision to select the South Korean company has been taken after a long legal battle with a Chinese firm that lasted almost a year. Earlier this month, Gujarat High Court had dismissed a petition filed by M/s CRRC Corporation challenging its disqualification by MEGA during the bidding and evaluation process. CRRC was adjudged ineligible as it was not fulfilling the technical and financial eligibility criteria. The bids for rolling stock of Ahmedabad metro was invited in January, 2016.

