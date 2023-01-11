Kolkata artist’s painting exhibition in Ahmedabad till January 15

‘Strings and Strands’, an exhibition by Kolkata artist Chandana Hore, opened Tuesday at Amdavad ni Gufa in Ahmedabad showcasing her works from the time she was in college as a student.

“It is displayed in Ahmedabad where I had a liberating experience when I used to work in 1994-95,” says Hore who was a student at the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) in the 90s, and is displaying her work in this city for the first time.

“I feel as an artist, it is my duty to celebrate life”, says Hore, who says the Covid pandemic took a toll on her health. She portrays women in her paintings and sculptures depicting the place and experiences of women, their daily struggle in society and the way they transcend through them. Her present paintings are influenced more by movies and series like A Suitable Boy, folk songs, etc.

“The paintings which I made as a college student, in my third year, display my sense of security in terms of emotions, presence of parents and home in Santiniketan. However, the paintings now are more focussed on my loneliness and memories of the good times, my experiences and the moments where I have seen people dying, especially during the pandemic,” says Hore.

(Express Photo)

She has found a new language through her paintings to express her realisations on the need for love, and how life is not logical. “I started sculpting when my father died. But that was more done in isolation, as I was nowhere near what my father Somath Hore did. After my mother’s death, I started doing it openly. I am very attached to my mother.”

Hore is comfortable in all mediums of colours but has most of her work in the oil medium. She uses those things in her art that people find “ugly”, she says. Be it the depiction of old age, or grains, or any other material found “ugly” by society.

“My work is usually displayed in Santiniketan and Kolkata. I find the environment here and in the country perfect to display my art,” she added.

Hore’s first solo show in Ahmedabad is on display till January 15.